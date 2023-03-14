‘I pray that you win the contest’ - Ga Mantse rallies for Alan's victory in NPP race

Alan Kyerematen shakes the hands of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has assured the New patriotic Party’s presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, of his continuous prayers in support of his candidature as flagbearer.

"I pray that you win the contest to become the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections," the Ga Mantse told the former Minister of Trade and Industry when he led a 21-man delegation to pay a courtesy call on him at his palace at Kaneshie, Accra.



The delegation, including a former Deputy Attorney General and former Ghana High Commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo called on the Ga Mantse to congratulate him on his successful installation.



The team also used the opportunity to empathize with the Ga Mantse on the passing on to glory of the Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



The delegation assured the chiefs and people of the Ga State of Alan Kyerematen's support during the impending funeral of the late queen mother.



The team also formally informed the Ga Mantse and the Ga Traditional Council of Alan Kyerematen’s decision to contest as presidential candidate of the NPP when the party opens nominations for the contest later in the year.

The Ga Mantse said that he is hopeful that an Alan Kyerematen government would promote an agenda that would be beneficial to the whole country and ensure greater national inclusiveness.



Nii Tackie Tsuru II, who is also the President of the Ga Traditional Council, and known in private life as Dr. Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia Tackie, was inducted on Saturday May 9, 2020 as the legitimate occupant of the presidency of the Ga Traditional Council.



His induction was witnessed by the Otublohum Mantse, Nii Doodoo Nsaki, the immediate past acting president of the Ga Traditional Council and the Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Otintor.



The induction ceremony followed the pronouncement of the Dzaasetse of the Ga Stool as the principal kingmaker for the Ga State, ending a 16-year chieftaincy dispute among various factions of the royal household, all of which were laying claim to the Ga throne.



