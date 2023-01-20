I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere to Okudzeto Ablakwa

Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere, the board chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited says he is praying to God to ensure that Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral is exonerated of the charges levelled against him by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

The host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV says much as he believes in the credibility of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he is hopeful that Reverend Kusi Boateng will be cleared of the allegations for which he has been hauled to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



He commended Reverend Kusi Boateng for indicating his readiness to collaborate with CHRAJ and said that posture fills him with confidence that the embattled clergyman is innocent of the allegations.



“The matter is before CHRAJ and I’m happy that in his response Reverend Kusi Boateng welcomed the challenge that Okudzeto is sending him to CHRAJ. It tells all of us that he will be able to establish his innocence. I pray to God and I sincerely hope Okudzeto is wrong on this matter even though I take him seriously,” he said.



Okudzeto Ablakwa on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 petitioned CHRAJ to investigate Reverend Kusi Boateng over the alleged payment of GH₵2.6 million paid him by the National Cathedral secretariat.



The petition was the actionable move of an explosive set of allegations he made against Reverend Kusi Boateng which among other things include double identity claims.

In an explosive set of allegations which he described as the Tsar Bomba of all scandals, Ablakwa claimed that Reverend Kusi Boateng holds multiple passports and identification cards with some bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“You will recall that in my earlier exposé of the scandalous GHC2.6million cash transfer from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, I pointed out that incorporation documents reveal that the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited are Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“I also later revealed that Rev. Johannes Eshun is a branch pastor of National Cathedral Executive Council Member/Director, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng’s Power Chapel Worldwide.



“Hitherto, the third director—Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has remained a mystery figure.



“I am now able to reveal the true identity of this mystery director of JNS, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

“Definitely, the code has finally been cracked and it shocks to the marrow!



“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.



“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.



“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.



“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” he wrote on Facebook.