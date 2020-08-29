Politics

I prefer being a messenger for ruling NPP than the General Secretary for NDC in opposition – Obour

Veteran Hiplife artiste, Obour born Bice Osei Kuffour, has reiterated the famous statement made by former President John Agyekum Kufuor that it’s better to be a messenger in a ruling government than to be the general secretary of a political party in opposition.

"Former President Kufuor said sometime ago that it’s better to be a messenger in a ruling government than to be a Chief Executive in an opposition political party.



“So we’ve put ourselves together and we’re on tour as Aspirants Unite for Victory and that’s also another means that we’re using to support the NPP to bring lasting unity to win elections 2020 one touch. I believe that there are diverse ways in which we can serve the NPP.” Obour noted in an interview.



The former MUSIGA President who contested as a parliamentary aspirant in the Asante Akyem South constituency during the NPP primaries, said he’s ready to serve in the communication team of the party should he get the nod.



“The political party’s work demands a lot and there are several people who are also working for the party. I strongly believe that when you get the director of communication for the NPP then you let him know that I’m capable and ready to serve as a member.”

Speaking with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Obour said he has formed a group with other aspirants who lost their parliamentary primaries in the other constituencies to canvass for massive votes for NPP to win the December 2020 elections.



He added “As for me it’s the NPP party that I’m serving and right now myself and Hon. Kennedy Kankam together we some of the aspirants who lost the NPP parliamentary primaries are working to reconcile our members.







“If you look at the acrimony that ensued during our internal party elections with some members very bitter, we’ve moved in unity to talk to those at the grassroots so that we put our efforts behind those who were elected as parliamentary candidates in the constituencies and also President Akufo-Addo to win massively,” he concluded.

