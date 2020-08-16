General News

I push trolleys to pay my school fees - Student nurse

Ibrahim Razak, a student nurse, says he financed his tertiary education through his daily struggles of pushing trolleys, popularly called “trucks” at the Kasoa market.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, the 22-year-old, a first-year student of Bole Nursing Training College in the Northern Region, indicated that throughout his life, he has been hawking on the streets just to finance his education and get a good future.



He explained that he sold pure water on the streets of Nungua when he was in class four all the way to JHS One.



Due to his poor background, Ibrahim Razak had to live with his uncle because his parents could not afford his school fees.



He relocated to Kasoa in the Central Region with his parents and there he had to push trolleys in the market by way of transporting luggage for traders and buyers.

Throughout his Senior High School education, Ibrahim pushed trolleys at Kasoa market to make some savings for his education and upkeep.



He is now in the nursing training college, and still is a “truck pusher” as a survival strategy to pay his school fees.





Source: SVTV Africa

