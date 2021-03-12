‘I put words in the mouth of the President’ – Koku Anyidoho boasts of service to Atta Mills

The late President John Evans Atta-Mills

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former Head of Communications under the Atta-Mills presidency, has told Accra-based Starr FM of his days as a presidential speechwriter; with pride and fond memories.

“I wrote all his speeches; State of the Nation’s Address, I wrote them personally…humbly so, I put words in the mouth of the President,” Anyidoho told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM Wednesday evening.



Anyidoho, the founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute was on Starr FM’s personality profile show ‘Starr Chat’ to, among other things, speak to some tweets he put out on Independence Day indicating that President Akufo-Addo’s Independence Day speech resonated with the State of the Nation’s Address he wrote for president Mills in 2010.

“I do content analysis, I don’t do empty propaganda so if the President of the day talks about a Ghana Project and the Ghana Project seems to sit within the ambit of the ‘Better Ghana Agenda’ of the President I served…I’ll be doing my conscience, my soul, my spirit a lot of disservice and harm if I pretend that 11 years ago, I didn’t allow the President of the Republic to say the same words…,” Anyidoho explained further.



Anyidoho has been in the news recently following some of his tweets which criticized members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Despite his suspension months back, he insists he is a bona fide member till date because he has yet to receive notice of his suspension.