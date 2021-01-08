I rebuked Carlos when he approached me, I don't know what happened - Kyei-Mensah reacts to video

Former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Speaker of Parliament and MP for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has denied instructing embattled MP for Tema West to snatch ballot sheets which were being counted to determine the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a brief interaction between the duo while Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu appeared to have shoved another legislator in front of him paving the way for Mr Ahenkorah to bolt with the ballot sheets.



Assertions have been made that the former Majority Leader hatched a grand agenda with the former deputy trade minister to cause mayhem.



But speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview regarding happenings in the august house during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament, the MP for Suame revealed that he scolded Mr Ahenkorah and charged him to leave the area after the latter asked whether the leadership were going to look on aloof as their side loses in the polls.



“…I called Annor Dompreh that because of the initial observation I made… I said he should come and stand there while they were counting to ensure that every single one of the ballots would have been ticked for Bagbin or otherwise or if there were any problem then he would raise the issue.



“So, I was asking Annoh Dompreh to move from his place to come and be at where they were doing the counting for Bagbin… just when I was calling him Carlos Ahenkorah approached me and his statement was that… “do we just sit down and allow the NDC to win the speakership, and I asked him, where is this coming from… and in any event what is it that you want to do, please get away from here? So, I was even shouting at him to get away from me… I don’t know what happened,” Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu narrated.

“Just when the superintendent was leaving me, I saw him run, snatch the ballot and attempted to bolt away with it… he was overpowered by our officials from the Marshall’s department…” he added.







Earlier, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram vowed to get to the bottom of the situation in order to ensure that whoever was involved in the ballot snatching plan is dealt with.



He stated on Accra based Citi FM that the leadership of the house are yet to sit on the matter but with the new video, he suspects it was a grand plan by the NPP.



“Leadership will meet and a decision will be made. There were cameras in the house and everyone saw what happened. Was Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu an accessory? Did he ask someone to make way for Carlos Ahenkorah? We have time for all these and a decision will be made,” he noted.