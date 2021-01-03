I received death threats from someone who speaks 'impeccable English' - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned Journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned Journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has disclosed that he recently received death threats from someone who spoke "impeccable English'.

Some journalists prior to and after the December 7 polls have been receiving death threats and attacks from unknown persons.



Top on the list is Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady of Despite Media, morning show host of Accra-based Angel FM, Captain Smart, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and GTV journalist Abdul Hayi Moomen.



Describing the phenomenon as unfortunate, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, narrated how he also received death threats from a 0508590799 number.



"I had a call last week from someone who spoke impeccable English and he said I looked like the devil's incarnate and that people like me should be eliminated. He said I looked like the devil and that people like me should not be alive ..what was my crime; I only expressed my mind. even under Emperor Bokassa these things were not happening" he fumed.

Kwesi Pratt who was contributing to a panel discussion on Panafrican TV's Good Morning Africa added: "I've seen personalities sitting on television threatening to kill...these are frightening and the police have not invited them. The level of impunity is shocking; it doesn't even happen in a banana republic"



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged the police to deal with these threats.



“It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits; whatever their motives; and arrest and prosecute them with speed,” he said in a tweet.