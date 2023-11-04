I regret marrying too early, it was a big flop - Prof. Ablade Glover

Prof. Ablade Glover, internationally acclaimed artist and educator

Prof. Ablade Glover, internationally acclaimed artist and educator, has revealed that his greatest regret in life was getting married at the age of 22.

According to him, his early marriage was a "big flop."



Prof. Ablade Glover shared his personal story during an interview on Joy FM on November 3, 2023.



He revealed that at the time of his marriage, he was a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and already had a child.



“Regret, that is a secret I regret that, I started moving about too fast and I married too early...It was a big flop. When I was really climbing, I should have taken care of myself and less about girls but I got a girl in a family way,” he said.



He added that his mother came to his aid during this challenging period, taking responsibility for both the girl and the child, and allowing him to continue his education without the burden of providing for them.

“I was saved from that because my mother supported me very much. My mother took care of the girl and the child while I was still going to school, that was luck because you won't have your parents look after your children like that, so that is how I continued my education.



“I wasn’t disturbed by that, so I think I started too early and I regret that very much… We have absolutely different aspirations, we live our lives differently, we differ. We do not match at all. We broke up.”



