I regret voting for Akufo-Addo – Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has said that he now regrets choosing to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He bemoaned the fact that Ghanaians lined up to vote for the president and his party, only to later regret their choices. He added that President Akufo-Addo and his appointees are enjoying extravagant lifestyles while ordinary Ghanaians are suffering.



He added that the government is being insensitive to the people of Ghana by locking up their investments, which is making life miserable for the majority of people.



Kpebu was speaking about the aftermath of the domestic debt exchange programme in an interview with Okay FM on February 27, 2023.



"When I remember the suffering, I always say, so is this the President Akufo-Addo that we voted for? We stood in the sun to vote for him, and now he’s a rich man while we’re suffering in Ghana... I have never voted for Mahama before, but I did vote for Akufo-Addo for him to come and spend our money…I have regretted voting for him.



"I voted for President Akufo-Addo because I thought Mahama was worse so Akufo-Addo can do better, not knowing he was more than Mahama," he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is, however, hoping for an economic recovery.

He has assured that Ghana will conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a possible financial bailout programme in March.



According to him, though the government's debt exchange programme was fraught with several challenges after its announcement, it has largely been accepted by the citizenry.



He made this known when the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, paid him a visit at the Jubilee House.



"We have already taken one important step forward in concluding a staff-level agreement with the IMF. One of the steps was the domestic debt exchange programme which encountered a lot of difficulties but has now been virtually concluded...We are now looking towards going the full hall and concluding the agreement. We're hoping that will be done by the middle of March," President Akufo-Addo said.



He also called on Germany to encourage China, an ad hoc member of the Paris Club, to support Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts.





