I rejected Ken Agyapong's overture to back Bawumia - Atta Akyea reveals

Samuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South MP

Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has revealed rejecting overtures to join the campaign of five of the 10 flagbearer aspirants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) race.

He disclosed that among others, Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central and a flagbearer hopeful had approached him for support but he turned him down because of his allegiance to the bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



"Five of the aspirants called me and wanted me to support their bids, but I flatly rejected.



"Kennedy Agyapong called me but I decided not to support him even though we were at Adisadel College together.



"Joe Ghartey brought me up as a lawyer, but decided not to support him, as for Boakye Agyarko, he has given me all the books I want but I decided not to support him all because I believe in the ability and capabilities of Dr Bawumia," Mr Atta Akyea told delegates when Bawumia's campaign trail reached his constituency this week.

Atta Akyea, is among scores of MPs who have openly declared support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's "unwavering loyalty" and "hard work" by voting massively for him in the impending delegates congress.



According to the legislator, the vice president has proven his mettle as an affable politician, who has diligently served and sacrificed for the party over the years.



"Dr Bawumia's track record is unquestionable. He is a man you can trust, and the party shall reward him resoundingly.



"He is the man to take NPP and Ghana to the next level. He is the one who stood in for the party during the election petition. In fact, he never abandoned the party when the going got tough," Mr Atta Akyea told party faithful in his constituency on Tuesday, August 8.

The NPP has set 4 November 2023 as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general election in 2024.



But prior to the main congress, the party will hold a special electoral college on 26th August to cut the number of candidates from ten to five for the main primaries.







