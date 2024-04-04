I rejected several calls to contest Ejisu seat - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has disclosed that since 2012, he had been approached numerous times by Ejisu residents urging him to contest for the position of Member of Parliament (MP).

According to him, due to his busy schedule in football administration, he had consistently declined these invitations, citing a lack of time to commit to politics.



He explained that he instead focused on community initiatives such as establishing the Annual Easter Games and providing football equipment to various towns within the constituency.



“For a long time, I shied away from active partisan politics. Since 2012, I have received several invitations from well-meaning people of Ejisu to contest and become their Member of Parliament (MP). But I have on each occasion resisted the invitation on the grounds that I didn’t have the time. I was then busy with football.



“What I did to make amends was to establish the Annual Easter Games. So football was played in almost all the 45 towns in the Ejisu Constituency. I provided jerseys, footballs, and boots for the players. So I did that for a long time and that to me was my way of giving back to society what they had given to me,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on April 3, 2024.



He added, “The calls intensified again and this time, I am less busy and I want to give it a try.”



Nyantakyi is now contesting the vacant seat along with other aspirants, including three women.

The vacancy was occasioned by the demise of the Member of Parliament John Kumah.



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



