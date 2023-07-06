I remain best candidate to break the eight – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Source: GNA

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade and Industry and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, says he remains the only candidate that can help the Party break an eight-year political cycle.

He also stated that Ghana would not have sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout if all his ideas had been implemented.



Kyerematen said this when addressing NPP delegates in the Ablekuma West constituency at the beginning of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region.



The campaign strategy is to engage party delegates in a series of cluster meetings to garner support for his presidential bid.



He is engaging the delegates on his key message of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) ahead of the Party’s August 26 Special Delegates Elections and later, November 4, 2023, presidential primaries, if successful on August 26.

Kyerematen charged the delegates not to allow themselves to be intimidated and vote for him to lead the Party.



John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railways, who is part of the Alan Campaign team, urged the delegates to elect a candidate, who could easily lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 election.



“You don’t need to select a candidate who may lead you to become a winner but through a difficult journey…. I think among all the candidates, I have identified a candidate that can give us an easy win, that person is Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen” he said.



The NPP is expected to hold a special delegates conference with 900 delegates to trim down the number of candidates to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, provided the committee approves five of the ten candidates to contest for the position.