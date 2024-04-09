I resigned to prevent disunity in the Majority front in Parliament – Kyei-Mensah

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says resigning from his position was the best decision he ever made.

The lawmaker noted that his primary motivation was to prevent disunity within the majority front in Parliament.



The Suame MP disclosed this when he spoke to journalists in Kumasi.



He stated that he has no regrets about his decision to step down.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs added that the focus for him now is to work hard to ensure that the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, wins the 2024 election.



“The major project ahead of us is breaking the eight and the project that I believe in is getting [Dr. Mahamudu] Bawumia elected as the president of this country and I don’t want to be part of anything that will obstruct that or negatively impact that, I don’t want to be part of it. I don’t want to be the eye of the storm and so I think it was the best decision I took.”