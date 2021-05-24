I respect my big brother Kweku Baako for sticking to his principles – Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said he respects the Editor In Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako for sticking to his principles.

This comes after the journalist refused to accept the honorary PhD conferred on him by the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Ghana.



UPSA in a letter on Monday, May 10, 2021, announced its intention to honour Mr Baako in recognition of his training and support for public interest journalism in the country.



UPSA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey said Mr Baako championed press freedom during the Rawlings administration and has continued doing so to date.



However, Mr Baako is reported to have declined the honour.

Commenting on this in a tweet, Koku Anyidoho said “I respect Kweku Baako for holding on to some principles: he has consistently refused to accept any honorary PhD.



