I respect my chiefs and elders - Akatsi-North DCE responds to critics

Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu is the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North District Assembly

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi North District Assembly, Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, has stated categorically that he has been in a good and cordial working relationship with all the accredited chiefs, elders, youth, traditional and religious office holders in the district.

His demonstration of a good relationship with the chiefs and elders, according to Dr Amuzu has been in existence even before he was appointed the DCE by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Dr. Amuzu, since his appointment as the DCE, he has not for once had any misunderstanding whatsoever with any chief in the area.



"l have respect for my chiefs and elders and that there is nothing that l would do to disrespect my chiefs and elders in our traditional areas under my jurisdiction," the DCE stressed.



Mr Amuzu was responding to allegations levelled against him by some five aggrieved Paramount Chiefs of the Ave Traditional Council that he has disrespected the chiefs and elders of the area.



In that publication, they expressed their unwillingness to work with current DCE.



The chiefs at a press conference described the current DCE as “a disrespectful being” who has consistently undermined them.

They also alleged that the DCE on countless times refused to respond to their invitation on issues pertaining to the development of the area.



Meanwhile, some constituents who spoke to DAILY Analyst on the issue described the DCE as a peacemaker, knowledgeable, respectful and team builder and appealed to President Akufo-Addo to maintain Dr Amuzu because he is hard-working.



The residents interviewed were made of farmers, students, chiefs, fishermen, traders, religious.



They asserted that the trust and confidence that the current DCE built in the traditional authorities, chiefs and people of Akatsi North District is his trump card to retain him as District chief executive for the area.



Throughout his four years in office, the residents stated that the DCE took absolute charge of his office and established a strong working relationship with his New Patriotic Party's supporters, members and the Member of Parliament of the area.

