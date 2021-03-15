I respect you for calling the bluff of that bedwetting infant – Koku Anyidoho to Bagbin

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament have earned plaudits from disgruntled National Democratic Congress member, Koku Anyidoho, over his response to Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the party.

Sammy Gyamfi accused Bagbin and the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament of shelving party interest for their personal interest in the approval en-masse of ministerial nominees.



“More importantly,” he noted, “it’s about time we understood that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them at your own peril,” he warned members and supporters of the NDC”.



Bagbin, in a yet-to-be aired interview with Class FM, reminded Sammy Gyamfi of his role as a Speaker and not an official of the NDC.



“Because I say I belong or came from a party, does he [Sammy Gyamfi] think I’m at the beck and call of the party? Now, I don’t belong to any party. I’m Speaker of Ghana. I’m not a Speaker of NPP. I’m not a Speaker of NDC. I’m Speaker of Ghana. And I must hold the balance. So, decision-taking; no. My duty is to ensure that there’s an even playing field and the decision is taken and I announce it. That is all,” he explained his role.

Koku Anyidoho, who is currently suspended by the party, in a tweet, commended Bagbin for putting Gyamfi in his right place.



He attributed Sammy Gyamfi’s conduct to the failure of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to assert himself as National Chairman of the party.



“I respect Rt Honourable Speaker Bagbin for calling the bluff of that bed-wetting infant who has deceived himself into believing that he is the most important person in the NDC because, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is scared of being the LEADER of the Party,” he posted.



