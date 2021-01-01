I saw darkness around the Ashanti Kingdom – Nigel Gaisie

Dark clouds are hovering around the Ashanti Kingdom, Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said.

Revealing to his congregants who were gathered at the 31st December watch night service in his church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said a great calamity will befall the great kingdom if care is not taken.



Listing his prophecies for 2021, he said: ‘I saw darkness around the Ashanti kingdom’.



Nigel Gaisie is one of four prophets, namely Rev. Emanuel Badu Kobi, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and Bishop Salifu Amoako who have highlighted several prophecies for 2021.



As part of their countless prophecies, Rev. Owusu Bempah predicted the death of a great King, and NDC’s loss of the 2020 election petition while Bishop Salifu Amoako prophesised the death of Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, and Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s flagbearership in 2024.



Owusu Bempah also predicted that the country will lose a powerful king this year.

Bempah disclosed that he knows the name of the said king but will not mention it for personal reasons.



He made known his readiness to assist the said king to overturn the impending calamity should he be called upon.



“There will be the death of a great king in 2021. I know that king very well but because of certain things, I won’t disclose his identity. For instance, I knew about the death of Rawlings but I was scared to mention it for the fear of controversies.”



