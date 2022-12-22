I see NPP as a terrorist organisation - NDC national organiser

National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being a terrorist organization.

According to him, the NPP is a terrorist organization because it has only brought terror to the people of Ghana in the six years it has been leading the country.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Yamin cited examples of the terror the NPP has inflicted on Ghanaians, including the killing of 8 Ghanaians by security forces in the 2020 elections and the economic hardship the people of Ghana are going through.



“Terrorism does not have one definition but there is one thing that cuts across all the definitions; causing harm to non-combatants. When we say someone is a non-combatant, we are referring to innocent people who are killed by gunmen, just like in Techiman. That act becomes a terrorist activity, and terrorist activities are carried out by terrorists.



“So, for me, I see the NPP as a terrorist organisation, not a political party. Because since they came to power, they have inflicted pain and suffering on Ghanaians,” he said in Twi.



Yamin also stated that the NDC will not stand by while the NPP uses violence to win the 2024 elections, as they did in 2020.

He added that the only way the NPP will win the 2024 election is through violence and that he sees the 2024 elections as “a war not an election”.



