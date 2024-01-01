I see a business opportunity – Gabby reacts to viral video of 31st Night campers on Atwea mountain

Some Ghanaians on the Atwea mountain (left) and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has reacted to a viral video of scores of Ghanaians camping on Atwea mountain as they prepared to be ushered into the new year.

In a post shared on Sunday, December 31, 2023, Gabby suggested that the presence of the Ghanaians on the mountain could be a business opportunity.



He urged entrepreneurs in the country to take up the opportunity.



“I see a business opportunity for entrepreneurs,” Gabby, a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wrote on X.



In the said video hundreds were captured in the open on top of the famous Atwea mountains as they seek divine intercession with days to 2024.



While scores were captured sleeping under blankets on the mountain, others were sighted praying while there was also some amount of movement on the rugged surface.



On social media, there is a debate on why people should resort to prayers in such conditions to welcome the new year.

The opponents argue that if others opt to attend the many musical concerts across the country and even pay huge sums to gain access, then those who choose the mountain-top are well within their right so to do.



Atwea Mountain: Mystery behind the holy mountain unravelled:



The mountain has become one of the most popular and patronized prayer mountains in Ghana. Not only for religious reasons, but the place has also become one of the popular tourist sites in the Ashanti region.



Atwea Mountain, which is located in Atwea in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region, was first discovered by a Methodist priest, Rev Abraham Osei Assibey in 1964.



Even though the mountain is called Atwea, it is situated in the Abaasua community.



According to Nana Yaw Asthma, a linguist for Atwea, the Abaasua land was originally part of Atwea Traditional lands, but the then Atwea chief handed it over to them when they migrated to the area.

They were allowed to settle there because they claimed they were members of the Aduana Clan.



In a documentary by GBC's Beatrice Senadju, travelling to the mountain began years ago when Rev Abraham Osei Assibey together with his driver and an escort from the town visited the Atwea Mountain.



In December 1965, after God directed the Methodist priest as to what to do with the place after his encounter, he officially turned the place into a prayer centre.



According to a narration by Evangelist Richard Afriyie, Overseer Atwea Methodist Camp 3, the first mass prayer camping was organised in the same year with a group known at the time as Kristo Mu Anigye3 Kuo, which means Happiness in Christ Group.



The first miracle happened during a prayer session; clouds also thickened.



Evangelist Afryie added that history has it that the atmosphere changed into a mauve colour.

Rev Assibey further instructed his team members to wear mauve attire whenever they visited the mountain.



It is widely believed that any person who visits the mountain comes back with all prayer requests answered because God has consecrated the place.



View Gabby's post plus the video below:





I see a business opportunity for entrepreneurs… https://t.co/xZ0Y0XstFp — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 31, 2023

BAI/OGB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.