I see no problem with that - Charles Bissue justifies state support for National Cathedral

Charles Bissue

Charles Bissue, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Essikado-Ketan constituency, has defended the use of state funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.

Bissue explained that despite initial plans for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide seed money, land and seek foreign funds, the state deemed it necessary to contribute due to the potential economic benefits.



Bissue emphasized that the government's financial commitment was not intended to cover the entire cost of the cathedral but rather to offer support.



“To some extent, you can say that the Cathedral is not needed now and that is why it has been delayed and there are reasons behind it.



“First of all, we need to understand what the president said; I believe that he said he was going to leave a monumental legacy and he said he was going to put in seed money and that land will be provided and also we are going to solicit for funds from abroad.



“If such a huge project is coming into the country and eventually it’s going to benefit all of us; boost tourism amongst others, then we will all go for it. So, if the government comes in to support, not the entire project, I don’t see any problem with that,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding accountability over the use of public resources for the cathedral project.

He has pointed out through social media publications, issues regarding corporate governance breaches, financial impropriety as well as identity fraud on the part of the secretary of the project's Board of Trustees.



AM/SARA



