I see terrorists invading a school in Ghana, killing several children – Eagle Prophet

General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi (Eagle Prophet)

The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as 'Eagle Prophet', has said that he has seen a terrorist attack happening in Ghana in the spiritual realm.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Time FM, shared on Facebook on October 20, 2023, Eagle Prophet said that the said attack was going to take place in a school in the country.



He said that he saw a lot of shooting in the school which led to several deaths.



“The youth has become a very severe target and this is really bad. It is going to be a surprise at one of the schools, whose name I will not mention.



“I have seen that someone has taken a gun to this school and killed children… I have seen the school alright but I am not going to mention the name. Someone took a real gun there and killed people, children and students,” he said in Twi.



“There was a shooting in the school which is not common in Ghana and it is also not normal in this country. Why would someone take a gun to a classroom in Ghana to kill people? Why should that happen,” he quizzed.



Watch the interview below:





BAI/NOQ



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







