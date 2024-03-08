I settled on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang because of her integrity and dedication – Mahama

Mahma and Naana Jane

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence in Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

He has also disclosed reasons why he settled on the former education minister as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.



The NDC, on Thursday, March 7, announced the choice of the astute academic as the running mate of Mahama.



Reacting to the announcement via a post on X, Mahama said:



“I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections.”

She served as Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general elections, which they lost to the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



