I shall give the noble task everything in me – Jane Opoku-Agyemang on selection as NDC running mate

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is running mate for former president John Mahama

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has reacted to her nomination as the running mate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who has been named running mate by Mr Mahama, on Thursday, March 7 2024, for the second consecutive time, in a statement, reacting to her confirmation as vice-presidential candidate for the NDC, said she received the news with “profound humility and great honour.”



According to Prof Opoku-Agyemang, her selection is a demonstration of the NDC flagbearer’s consistency.



“By this choice, our flagbearer has demonstrated remarkable consistency, an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and innovation, and an inspirational belief in the Ghanaian woman,” the statement noted.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the rank and file of the party, friends, well-wishers and indeed all Ghanaians, for the overwhelming support and endorsement.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang, also expressed her “readiness and commitment to partner” Mr Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with “integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hardwork and patriotism to reposition” the country as the “beacon of hope and opportunity.”



She emphasised: “I shall give the noble task everything in me,” while urging the party: “Let us make history.”