I sometimes go to my mother to take money for CPP - Yaa Jantuah laments sacrifices

Former General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah

The former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has bemoaned the lack of appreciation shown to her by the members of the party despite her sacrifices.

According to the politician, it is disheartening to realise that several party members do not want her and the other national executives of the CPP anymore.



She further detailed that to save the party from several financial constraints they have experienced over the years, she went to her mother and siblings for money to help with the financial obligations of the party.



During an interview on TV3 Newday with Berla Mundi, Nana Yaa debunked the insinuations that she was in bed with some members of the ruling and opposition parties NPP and NDC respectively for money.



“If they see me talking to somebody or they say, that person has given me money through NDC, do you get me everything that it is as if you yourself, you can't do anything, that you can't work, you don't have family. Look, Berla, I'm from a very prominent family and my daddy left us a lot of properties and my mummy worked very hard as a businesswoman. There are times I had to go to her because she sees it as a continuation of what my father did.



“And I go to my mummy sometimes to take money for the party. I go there, I go to my sisters, I go to my brother, I go to people who are around. I don't go get money from any of the political parties and I know all of them,” she said.

Nana Yaa Jantuah resigned from the Convention People’s Party on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, calling for all the national executives of the Nkrumahist party to either voluntarily resign or be removed for being incompetent.



Hours after her resignation, a statement from the party, which was dated December 5, 2023, indicated that it had dissolved the entire national leadership of the party and formed an interim council to govern the affairs of the party.





I sometimes go to my mum to take money for the party. I have done my best for the CPP - Nana Yaa Jantuah opens up on her resignation as General Secretary of the CPP.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/SSsTD3JHyw — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 7, 2023

BAJ/OGB