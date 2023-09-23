I spoke to Bawumia personally after 'showdown' outburst - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, New Patriotic Part (NPP) flagbearer aspirant has revealed when he last spoke to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), the two of them spoke days after his infamous 'showdown' outburst during the August 26 NPP super delegates conference.



He added that the telephone call was facilitated by Sammy Awuku, a former National Organizer of the NPP who is a key member of the Bawumia campaign in the flagbearership race.



Agyapong, hailed Awuku as one of the levelheaded young people in the party who he has a personal liking for.



Kennedy made the disclosure during an interview earlier this week on Kessben TV, days after delivering a speech at the Show Down rally held in Accra by his supporters.



"I am still on good terms with him (Bawumia), one of his aides, who is very sensible is Sammy Awuku. He is a young boy who knows his onions. Because of our relationship, whenever anything happens, he comes to me to resolve the issues.

"...after my show down outburst, Sammy Awuku called the Vice President and we spoke. I explained matters to him.



"Isn’t it the case that today Bawumia makes jest of showdown? His vile followers are the problem, they don’t even know that I talk to him," AGyapong added.







