I spoon-fed Akufo-Addo with ESLA’s GHS3bn - Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has said his party has what it takes to clean up the mess and rot created by the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Adjei Kojo in the Tema West constituency on Thursday, as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr Mahama said the NDC is very much aware of the mess that has been created by the Akufo-Addo government since assuming office in January 2017.



He was surprised at how the Akufo-Addo government ended up creating its mess, given that it inherited a sound economy from him.



“In 2016, I passed the ESLA, which is the Energy Sector Levy Act, and that Act alone, in 2017, brought in GHS3 billion. And who inherited that money? President Akufo-Addo inherited that money.



“I set up the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund and I put seed money of $270 million and I left it to President Akufo-Addo. where is that money?

“When COVID happened, but for the Stabilisation Fund that was set up in my time, the 1.2 billion that they had taken from the COVID fund to provide food for the people, to provide PPE for people and stimulus packages for people, if I hadn't set up that Fund, we wouldn't have gotten that 1.2 billion", he said.



Mr. Mahama said his government also left behind more than $300 million in the Sinking Fund, adding all of these are verifiable.



"How much is he going to leave for President Mahama in 2021?”, he asked.