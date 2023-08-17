I stand by what I said about Ahmed Suale – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has clarified his earlier statements concerning the late investigative journalist with the Tiger Eye PI Ahmed Suale's character and the circumstances leading to his demise.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on August 16, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong said while he denies any direct involvement in the death of Ahmed Suale, he stands by the remarks he made about the deceased.



The Assin Central MP had previously labeled Suale as a "bad guy" who together with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas allegedly engaged in entrapment and manipulation of individuals. Agyapong is on record to have asked his workers to beat the deceased whenever he is found around his business premises.



According to him, his comments were aimed at preventing Suale from entering his premises, asserting that Suale had been involved in setting up individuals and subsequently causing them harm.



“I still maintain it (views about Suale) because I will not come here today and tell you that I want to be president and therefore what is the truth, I will say it is not the truth, it is. He is a bad guy or he was and let me tell you, if you don’t have the evidence, Anas used him…all those people that Anas destroyed with his videos and everything.



“Anas never showed his face except this guy, this guy was bold to set everybody up. I have a lot of videos, gentleman if you have time and you come to my house, I will show you all the videos…all the entrapment, it was Ahmed Suale, who was sitting down with fake Arabs, who were saying that they were from the family of Shiek Al Thani, so until the video comes out you will never know that it is Anas,” he said.



The MP defended his views which have become very controversial since Suale was shot dead, stating that the deceased by his actions had caused significant harm to innocent individuals, leading to severe consequences such as job losses and even deaths.



“…because of this man, if you know the number of people that have been killed, if you know the number of people that have lost their jobs. We have to be fair to all those whose family that Anas and Ahmed Suale set them up…his own deeds killed him, not me. What I said was that there were a series of videos, the first one was when I mentioned Ahmed Suale.

Agyapong narrated how his staff at Ken City Media drew his attention that Ahmed Suale had been frequenting the premises and had actually been a beneficiary of Agyapong's education support programme. "I said if he comes here beat him up because he going to set me up, he is going to set Ken City up…his own deeds caused his death, not me.”



Ahmed Hussein-Saule was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.



The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.



The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



AM/SARA



