I stayed up all night to follow results – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has disclosed that he has been up all night following the 2020 presidential and parliamentary results.

Ghana went to the polls on Monday, 7 December 2020 to elect Members of Parliament (MPs) and a President, but the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to declare the certified results.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, Mr Kufuor, who is 82 years today, said: “I’ve been up throughout the night following the results and listening to the results from all over the country.”



The former President described the race to the Jubilee House as “a very tight race”.



Reacting to whether he is disappointed in the results thus far, the former President noted that: “But I thought we would do far better than that... The country appreciated the party, otherwise, our president wouldn’t’ have performed as well as he did.”

He, however, noted that the results that have come in so far, are an indication of how discerning the Ghanaian electorate has become.



“But this shows that people are very discerning these days - policies affect people individually and on merit, so they (electorates) distinguish between the president and the MPs,” Mr Kufuor said.



Today, Tuesday, 8 December 2020 marks the 82nd birthday of the former president.