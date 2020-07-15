Politics

I still believe NPP won 2012 elections-Sammi Awuku laments

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, New Patriotic Party

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku says he still believes his party won the 2012 general elections despite the Supreme Court throwing out the NPP's election petition

He, however, blamed the lack of purposefulness and aggressiveness in policing the ballots at the polls to the party’s defeat.



“I still believe in my soul and spirit that we won the 2012 elections, but maybe we went to sleep, so they manipulated the figures in NDC favour”, he told Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“2016, we were wide awoken, we police the ballot, we were able to collate our figures and God blessed us with victory”, he recounted



He explained further that the NPP will never behave the way the NDC is behaving that winner at all course, whether fair or foul.



“With the leader, we have in Akufo-Addo, even in the midst of provocation, he still told us to go to court. Even in the face of order, the Supreme Court told us that we have lost the elections”, said Mr Awuku.

“Nana Addo then called John Mahama to congratulate him; that shows leadership”, he added.



Ghana Supreme Court upholds John Mahama’s win



Ghana’s Supreme Court in August 2013 dismissed an appeal by the opposition to annul President John Mahama’s narrow victory in last year’s disputed election.



The court ruled that President Mahama had been “validly elected” after beating the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo by 50.7% to 47.7% in the December 2012 election.



The NPP had alleged that Mr Mahama won the election fraudulently, a charge his NDC party denied.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had asked the court to scrap some four million votes, alleging the result was tampered with to guarantee Mr Mahama victory in the first round of the election.



The NDC argued that any mistakes made by polling station officials while recording ballots was not an attempt to subvert democracy, and there were insufficient grounds for the court to overturn the result.



NPP leader Nana Akufo-Addo, however, said he was disappointed but accepted the verdict and urged his supporters to do likewise.

