I still have faith in Anas – Franklin Cudjoe

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe insists he has faith in investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas regardless of the ruling in the defamation case between the journalist and Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

A High Court Judge in Accra earlier this week dismissed a suit filed by Anas against the lawmaker.



The journalist filed a GH¢25 million over some comments the MP had allegedly made against him in public after airing his investigative piece #Number 12, which exposed some alleged rots in Ghana Football.



Justice Eric Baah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal who is sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, delivering his judgement said Anas Aremeyaw’s case has no merit.

The judge also questioned the style of journalism by the Plaintiff, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



But reacting to the ruling, Franklin Cudjoe insists he continues to have faith in Anas and Manasseh Azure Awuni who have over the years fought corruption in Ghana.



Making his position known in a post shared via social media, he said “I still have faith in Anas Aremeyaw Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Manasseh Azure Awuni“.