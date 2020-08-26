Politics

I still stand by my ‘Mahama incompetent’ comment - Bawumia

John Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he still stands by his description of former President John Dramani Mahama as an incompetent leader.

In an interview on Peace FM Tuesday, Dr Bawumia stated that he was convinced that Mr Mahama was incompetent in the management of the economy and still maintains that position.



Dr Bawumia in the run-up to the 2016 elections called the Mahama-led government the most insensitive government the country has ever had due to astronomical increment of fuel prices.



“I don’t think that there’s any doubt now, that the current NDC government is the most incompetent, uncaring and corrupt we’ve ever seen, the government has thrown all responsible feedings to the dogs and gone ahead to increase fuel prices,” he said in 2015.



When he appeared the Kokrokoo show, host of the programme Kwame Sefa Kayi pointed to him that some of the very things that existed in Ghana under Mr Mahama for which he described the then government as incompetent are recurring under President Akufo-Addo.

When asked whether he and president Akufo-Addo can equally be described as incompetent due to the existence of these same conditions in present Ghana under Akufo-Addo, he answered: “I stand by those comments I made against the former president.



“I think that let us put this in contest. Because we had a government that put us through four years of dumso, that was very difficult for businesses and individuals, difficult for the productivity of the nation as a whole. We slept in the dark that was four years of dumso.



“Through this dumso, increases in electricity prices was taking place on an average of 45 per cent every year even though we have dumso.



“In addition to this, we had electricity prices being increased, teacher training allowances were cancelled, nurses training allowances were cancelled and that was insensitive.”

