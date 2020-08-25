General News

I stole 10,000 dollars from Libya - Libya returnee recounts

Akosua Agyapomaa, a clandestine traveller has revealed on SVTV Africa that she stole 10,000 US dollars from a Libyan she stayed with.

The lady who said she travelled to Libya in her teens via the desert, confessed this when she shared her desert life experience.



She claimed to be the only Ghanaian girl amongst men on that perilous desert journey to Libya.



She was lucky to have arrived safely, getting to stay with a Libyan man as a house helper.



Talking about the man she stayed with and her Libyan experience, she said: "He was a good man but sometimes, he will go out and leave his money in plain sight just to tempt you.



He did that for a while until one day l stole his money, and together with a male friend, we absconded to Ghana".

According to her, the money amounted to 10,000 US dollars and she agreed to share it with her male friend USD5,000 each.



She believes that her inability to use the money for something beneficial was simply because she did not use the right means in acquiring it.



''You can't steal Arab man's money and think, you will use it to do something relevant," she said.





Source: SVTV Africa

