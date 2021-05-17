I stopped Delta Force from doing galamsey - DCOP Opare Addo

DCOP Opare Addo was allegedly attacked in his office

The Ashanti regional security coordinator who was recently attacked in his office by members of the vigilante group Delta Force has said the group targetted him because he prevented them from undertaking illegal mining.

According to DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo, he has often had brushes with members of the group who believe he is an impediment between them and their plans to mine illegally.



Last week leader of Delta Force Mohammed Seidu led his gang to invade the office of retired DCOP Opare Addo in the effort to remove him. The gang claimed to be officials of the National Security and were acting on the instructions of the newly appointed national security coordinator.



Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr Monday, DCOP Opare said he was shocked the individuals who invaded his office and handcuffed him were let to go without arrest after the matter was reported to the police.

“I had been informed that my appointment had been terminated on the 9th of April. I was waiting for the person coming to take over so I handover to him so I never left the office. I was packing my things in the office when 7 guys forcefully entered my office and said they had been asked to bring me to Accra. I told them I will not go and immediately they handcuffed me. Eventually, the Ashanti regional security commander came in and I was freed so I reported the matter to the police.



“I don’t know what action they’re going to take against them but I’ve reported the case to the police I was surprised that the guys came to my office and even handcuffed me but they were left to go without any arrest,” he fumed.



"These Delta Force guys, they have been wanting to do Galamsey and I have always resisted it. Some time ago, so they have never liked me but I’m not intimidated at all,” he said.