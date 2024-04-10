‘I strongly disagree’ - Farouk Mahama's contender bemoans unfair treatment in NPP's decision on Yendi Constituency primary

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah and Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has criticized the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to confirm Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama as the parliamentary candidate for the Yendi Constituency.

According to Hajia Abibata, the position of the national executives to confirm her main contender is sad.



“I have noted with surprise and sadness the decision of the NEC of our Party to declare my opponent, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Yendi Constituency.



“I strongly disagree with this decision but in the supreme interest of the Party, the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Presidential Candidate of the party H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and all well-meaning members of our esteemed party, I respect the party's decision,” she said in a press statement dated April 9, 2024.



Hajia added that she had not been treated fairly by the party leadership.



“Let me state for the records that I was not treated fairly, and the Party did not follow the rule of natural Justice.

“That said, I remain thankful to the delegates and good people of Yendi for the massive support and love they showed me in the 27th of January 2024 parliamentary elections, which was unfortunately marred by infractions and electoral malpractices,” the press statement added.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP has confirmed Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, as its parliamentary candidate for the December 2024 general elections.



The winner of the party’s parliamentary primaries for the Yendi Constituency, held in January 2024, was not determined after confusion erupted during the counting of votes.



This confusion led to both Farouk Mahama and his contender in the race, Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC, claiming victory.



An Electoral Commission official was allegedly caught removing ballot papers belonging to Shanni Zakariah Mahama into his pocket during the counting process. This incident created tension, resulting in the destruction of voting materials by supporters of both aspirants.

Farouk Mahama was initially announced as the winner of the race, but the leadership of the NPP put the declaration of the results of the Yendi Constituency on hold, pending an investigation.



The NEC of the NPP has now confirmed that the Yendi MP would be the candidate of the party in the 2024 polls.







