I strongly support Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer - Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu

Charles Owusu, a former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has declared his unflinching support for Alan Kyerematen to win the flagbearer position of the governing New Patriotic Party.

"Politics is about interest . . . I support Mr. Alan Kyerematen," he stated categorically.



With the New Patriotic Party (NPP) yet to set a date for their presidential and parliamentary primaries to elect their flagbearer and parliamentary representatives ahead of the 2024 general elections, supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have already begun rigorous campaigns for their favorite candidates.



Mr. Alan Kyerematen has resigned and commenced his campaign with tours around the country.

He recently visited the Manhyia Palace to meet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and officially inform the Asantehene of his desire to contest the NPP flagbearer race.



Dr. Bawumia's camp has also begun their campaigns through various forms and platforms although the Vice President hasn't yet declared to either contest the race or not.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Charles Owusu explained why he supports Alan Kyerematen saying "I believe when the NPP goes to an early congress and choose Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Ghanaians will have hope in him...Ghanaians respect him a lot".