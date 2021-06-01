I studied at home to make up for lost time - Tyrone Iras Marhguy

Rastafarian Student, Tyrone Iras Marhguy

The Rastafarian Student who was denied admission by Achimota School, Tyrone Iras Marhguy says he started studying topics in the syllabus while at home to make up for the time lost at school.

According to him, he was not worried about the contact hours he lost because he had already prepared and was ready to continue from wherever his colleagues were.



The family of Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who were denied admission into Achimota School although they were both placed in the school by GES, sued authorities of Achimota Senior High School for discrimination on the basis of his dreadlocks.



They asked the court to compel Achimota School to admit him for the purposes of his education.



But on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Human Rights Division of the High Court, presided by Justice Gifty Agyei ordered Achimota School to admit both students.



Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.

Due to the back and forth, the Rasta students have stayed home since March 20, 2021, a little over two months, while their mates were in school studying.



Speaking with Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Tyrone Iras Marhguy said, “Before we started SHS, we were learning at home, so for subjects like Integrated Science, core maths, we started studying them at home.”



He added that, "I downloaded their syllabus and looked for their text books and online books; I compared the syllabus to the topics I had to learn and did some exercises and so for catching up at school, I am totally ready.”



Meanwhile, he said he is ready to face those who stigmatize him at school.