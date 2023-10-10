I support A Plus for shredding the NPP letter - NDC communicator

NDC communicator, Twum Barimah

A communication member of the National Democratic Congress, Twum Barimah, has stated that he is in favour of what political activist and social commentator, A Plus did at the studios of UTV.

Twum Barimah’s comment comes on the back of A Plus’ decision to tear into pieces a letter written by the NPP to the management of United Television to reform its United Showbiz programme.



According to the NDC communicator who was speaking as a panel member on UTV’s morning show, he is not very fond of A Plus but he did the right thing by shredding the NPP letter on live TV.



He further buttressed his point with the fact there are other programmes currently running on TV and radio stations in the country that seem to extol the ruling NPP but the NDC has never thought of raiding or invading their premises.



“I am not a fan of A Plus but I give it to him. He has done very well. He did well for shredding the letter and this is why. Number one, the content stated that the program was serving the interest of the NDC. You read it. The programme is serving the NDC? Then we should have stopped Oman FM’s Boiling Point a long time ago. Seriously. How can you be angry about a UTV show because you feel it is serving the interest of the opposition party? We should have closed down Oman FM a long time. The content of the show has changed; does NPP give content?” he quizzed.



Background

There was a moment of chaos at the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after some alleged thugs, believed to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed the studios of the station during a live broadcast of the United Showbiz show.



Reports suggest that the agitated men entered asking for Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Their actions follow a decision by A Plus to shred a letter addressed to the management of UTV by the NPP on live television. The letter demanded reforms to the United Showbiz program.



The musician and activist, on September 30, 2023, read a copy of the letter during the September 30 broadcast and strongly criticized its content and the propriety of its issuance.



He referred to the letter as "useless" and argued that such letters continued to tarnish the reputation of the NPP, potentially undermining clear constitutional provisions regarding media independence.

I support A-Plus for tearing the NPP letter - Twum Barimah#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/IVdyc5vExQ — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 9, 2023

