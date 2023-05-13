10
I support Dr. Bawumia; he is the only one who can break the 8 for NPP - Kofi Dzamesi

Bawumia Bawumia2135.jpeg Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Volta Regional Minister, Kofi Dzamesi says the only person who can break the 8 for the NPP in next year's election is the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dzamasi, who is now the Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority, was addressing a meeting of party faithful in the Volta Region on Friday.

"Dr Bawumia is the only one who can break the 8 for NPP. I support him," Kofi Dzamesi said, amidst wind applause by the party faithful.

Dzamesi's emphatic endorsement of Dr Bawumia would have come as a surprise to many, considering he has been a key ally of Alan's previous campaigns.

At one time, he was at the forefront of Alan's flagbearership bid, and his public declaration of support for the new kid on the block, Dr. Bawumia, is surely a deadly blow to the Alan Campaign.

A number of key allies of Alan have already crossed carpet to offer their support the Vice President, who is tipped as a strong favourite to win the NPP's flagbearership contest.

