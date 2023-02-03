1
I support John Mahama: Krowor MP denies Duffuor ties

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ms Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has denied any ties with Dr Kwabena Duffuor, one of the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer aspirants.

According to the MP, her attention has been drawn to a poster with her picture attached to that of Dr Duffuor that has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

"While I do not know what the intention of the said persons are, I want to state and assure the people of Krowor that I, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, remain a strong believer in, and will endorse the candidature of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to lead our party to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections,” she said in a disclaimer issued on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Accra.

