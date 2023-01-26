I support good investment drives that seek to provide jobs - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commissioning star beer breweries in Kumasi

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has pledged his support for good investment drives that seek to provide job avenues for his people in the region to promote development in Ghana.

He has therefore appealed to investors to take advantage of the serene business nature of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole to open factories to boost their businesses.



The Asantehene pledged the relaunch of the production of Star Beer, Ghana’s favourite beer, by Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC in Kumasi on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



Star beer which was originally brewed in Kumasi in 1962, has been a popular choice among consumers in the second-largest city in Ghana.



Its production was moved to Accra in 2015.



Bringing back its production to Kumasi, the Asantehene said “I will always pledge my support for any good initiatives and projects in Kumasi and Ashanti that will bring employment to my people.”



“There should be confidence in Kumasi, there should be confidence in the operations of Guinness Ghana Limited here in Kumasi. Investments must be channelled to this place (Kumasi) also. We think that Accra is the whole of Ghana but that is not so,” he added.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stated that he has been part of the development of Guinness Ghana Limited, “I am here because I came to assure you that I am always a part of this development and I shall always be, for my people and for Ghana.”



The Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries, Helene Weesie, in her address, said “Ashantis are known to be proud of their culture and royalty and appreciate a brand that respects their values and proves it in its interactions with them when we first started brewing.”



“As we continue to execute a strategy to grow and expand Star Beer nationwide through cutting-edge consumer insights and marketing, we retraced our roots and decided not to gloss over it. I’m happy to say that, the connection Star has had with Asanteman has stood the test of time and is stronger now more than ever as we relaunch its production, in the Home of Star where it belongs”, she added







On her part, the Marketing and Innovation Director of Guinness Ghana, Estella Muzito also said “Star Beer is a part of the city's culture and tradition. Apart from refreshing the people of Kumasi since the 1960s, Star Beer symbolizes the optimism of the everyday person in this region and that literally can be seen in the millions of sparkling bubbles in the liquid. Star Beer is not just a beer; it's a part of Kumasi's identity.”



She added that Star Beer aligns with the bravery spirit of the people, a spirit that drove their success against all odds throughout history.