I suspect MPs refusing to do the coronavirus tests are positive

Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim

NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda constituency and Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim says he suspects that those MPs refusing to undertake the COVID-19 tests have the virus in their system.

He has described it as a disaster for Parliament as some Members of Parliament have refused to undertake the compulsory test for COVID-19.



According to him, those refusing to do that are only endangering the lives of their staff and families.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he charged the leadership of parliament to devise means to make them go for the test.



He said though they claim to have done their test privately, it is only proper to respect the Speaker of the House and have the test conducted.



"I suspect those refusing to do the test are themselves positive other than that what do they have to hide. We are all working to ensure that the virus does not spread further but if as an MP you don’t show leadership, you are not helping the course of fighting against the virus," he said.



A medical team has been screening MPs over the last few days but according to the Speaker, over 60 MPs have not subjected themselves to the test.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin had earlier said he will be compelled to name members running away from the test if the situation persists.



He had already expressed displeasure at the reluctance of some MPs to get tested. He gave those who hadn’t tested a one-day ultimatum on January 26.



Parliament to sit two days in a week



As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin has announced that Parliament will from next week hold proceedings only on Tuesdays and Thursdays till further notice instead of the usual sitting from Tuesday to Friday.



According to the Speaker, only Members of Parliament and staff who are needed will attend the sitting.



He emphasized that members who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to attend sitting of the House.

The Speaker announced the new measures in Parliament on Thursday.



Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin warned that those who fail to comply with the directives will be named and shamed.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has confirmed that some Members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19.



Although Mr. Bagbin did not disclose the names of the MPs affected, he admonished members of the House to take the COVID-19 safety protocols seriously and strictly adhere to them.