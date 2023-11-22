I sympathize with you; your job is difficult - Isaac Adongo to Oppong Nkrumah

Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, extended sympathy to his colleague, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, describing the latter's job as one of the most challenging.

Isaac Adongo highlighted the critical role of the budget, emphasizing that the effectiveness of Oppong Nkrumah's position is directly linked to the quality of the presented budget.



During the ongoing discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moved the motion for the budget debate, asserting that the proposed budget is both sensible and pragmatic.



Adongo's empathetic remark sheds light on the demanding nature of Oppong Nkrumah's responsibilities, acknowledging the limitations faced when working with an inadequate budget.



Isaac Adongo remarked, "Mr. Speaker, it is obvious that you are as good as the budget, and if the budget that has been presented is empty, you can't force magic out of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah."



Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).

The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, the judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.







