'I thought I was going to die' – NAPO shares near-death coronavirus experience

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh after being discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has recounted his near-death COVID-19 experience.

The minister, widely known as NAPO who felt unwell after his acclamation in the Ashanti regional NPP Parliamentary Primaries, decided to check himself in for other tests including a second COVID-19 test.



He had earlier tested negative after a voluntary test but was detained at the facility awaiting a second test result which came out positive.



Recounting his experience from the centre, he said the Grace of God saw him through his recovery process.



“But for God, I would not be alive. I thought I was going to die due to my condition when I was admitted, but after I was stabilized, I knew the worst was over,” he said on Accra-based radio Peace FM.