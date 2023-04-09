‘I thought he was some intelligence officer’ - Alex Mould fires Bryan Acheampong

Alex Mould

Alex Mould, a former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has slammed Bryan Acheampong for vowing that the New Patriotic Party will never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi while addressing supporters of his party at a health walk event at Mpraeso, Saturday, without equivocation, said the NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.



"We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power,” the former Minister of State in Charge of National Security noted.



Reacting to the comments in a tweet, a puzzled Alex Mould wrote: “Ahhhhh!!!! So, I hear Bryan Acheampong was a Cook on an Air Force Carrier. Is that what was classified? I thought he was some intelligence officer. Basil and oregano intelligence.”



Meanwhile, a purported US military Air Force certificate in the name of Bryan Acheampong has popped up on social media platforms. The document was first shared by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi in his response to Acheampong’s comment.



Sammy Gyamfi in reacting to the comments via a Facebook post, described them as "ludicrous tantrums."

He attached two photos, one of the said certificate and the other a brochure of the US Air Force in which Acheampong is captured along with others.



Gyamfi, through his post also stressed the importance of sovereignty to drive home the point that power rested with the people and not with a political party.



He also took a swipe at the military background of the minister who served for two years in the US Air Force.





Ahhhhh!!!!



So, I hear Bryan Acheampong was a Cook on an Air Force Carrier Is that what was classified



I thought he was some intelligence officer



Basil and oregano intelligence



Metcheeeew!!!!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/S8L7pF7Bon — Alex Mould (@alexkmould) April 8, 2023