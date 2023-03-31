I thought you've gone on retirement - Nii Lante Vanderpuye 'jabs' Sefa Kayi

It was a moment of two veteran journalists reconnecting on the Kokrooko Show on Peace FM after a long time, only that this time, one of them found a nice way to make what appeared to be a thorny situation much lighter.

This was when the Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, made a 'return' to the show recently.



The broadcaster had called the MP onto the show to get his views on a subject when the two started their conversation with some informal pleasantries.



Making jokes out of the brief conversation, the MP wittingly jabbed Kwami Sefa Kayi by pretending to want to know if it was indeed the Kokrooko show host who was on the line.



Giggling at the situation, Kwami also jokingly replied that how could he go on retirement when Nii Lante Vanderpuye was still in active service.



The MP for Odododiodio had, hitherto, been a regular panellist on the Kokrooko Show, but in recent years, has not done so.

This was the situation that was presented to the two when Kwami Sefa Kayi sought to ask the MP why that was so, leading up to the brief moment of jest between the two.



This is how their conversation went:



Lante Vanderpuye: “… Am I speaking with Kwami? I thought you have gone on retirement?"



Kwami: “Ei, when you are still in active service, am I supposed to go on retirement?”



The two laughed over the matter and moved on to the substantive issue.

Watch the video below:







NYA/AE