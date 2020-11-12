I took Manasseh as my son, I never knew he could do this to me – Sacked PPA boss

The dismissed Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procumbent Authority (PPA) Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei has said investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni told him that the work he did against him that led to his sacking was beyond his control.

Mr Agyenim Boateng Agyei said he came to the realization that there was an agenda against him immediately Manasseh told him the work was above his control.



“Manasseh approached me with some humility. He was like a young man who showed signs that he wanted to learn something. I had an interest in him and anything he wanted to do involving procurement and so I said I would be ready to volunteer free knowledge because we all want the good for the country.



“So I supported Manasseh in his work, I met him several times at Oak Plaza and I regarded him as my son. I assisted him with any information he needed about procurement. He was probably the only journalist in Ghana who had unfettered access to me.



“I pray that one day, he will be touched by the almighty God and play the full interview he had with me to the whole world regarding these issues.”



He continued “ I asked him Manneseh what was actually going on? I asked him again whether he was really the Mannessh I knew, whether he was the Manasseh I could invite? But he told me and I quote him, ‘Sir this is beyond my control’. It was after that comment that I knew this was an agenda against me,” he told Net 2 on Wednesday, November 11.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter dated Friday, October 30, 2020, terminated his appointment.



The decision follows the submission of a report to President Akufo-Addo by Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) on a conflict of interest investigations initiated against Mr Adjei.



A report issued by the CHRAJ has noted that Mr Boateng Adjei was unable to explain the volumes of cash that passed through his bank account with the Stanbic Bank after his appointment.



It emanated from an investigative work by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni over some contracts sanctioned by the Authority.



The CHRAJ report had concluded that Mr Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and board member of PPA.

Portions of the report said “The respondent (Mr Adjei) opened a USD Account at the Stanbic Bank on 03 April 2017 after his appointment as CEO of PPA. As of August 2-019, a total of USD516225 has been credited to the account and his debits stood at USD504607.87



“When confronted with the evidence of the sheer volume of cash that passed through his accounts the Respondent indicated that Frosty Ice Mineral Water Ltd does not have a bank account and that proceeds from the sales of the water is lodged in his account. Frosty Ice Mineral water Ltd is the company the Respondent owns with us wife, Mercy Adjei. He also claimed that he received money from other family businesses but could not name the family businesses.”



A release issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, announcement the termination of his appointment said on Friday “Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed.”



Aspects of the investigative work relating to potential acts of corruption were referred to the Office of Special Prosecutor for action. The Prosecutor is yet to come out with his report.



