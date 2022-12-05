I took a decision to leave politics – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president of the republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has shared his life-changing experience growing as a politician.

The former statesman, claimed that he took a decision to leave politics to persue lecturing , after serving as member of parliament for three consecutive terms and a minister.



Speaking at the 13th Graduation Ceremony at the Accra Business School, under the theme; "creating jobs in the Ghanaian economy, challenges and opportunities", the NDC potential flagbearer, asserted that, destiny would have carried him into a higher rank of his lecturing career, but he received a divine calling to serve his country in the higher office as vice president and later as president of the country.



“Not many people are aware of this story of my life, but standing before you as though in a lecture theatre, takes me back to this memory, many years ago, having served for three terms as a member of parliament and minister, I took a decision to leave politics and persue a doctorate degree, after which my intention was to return to teach in a university that had been newly established in Ghana. I believe that, this life's choices would have put me in the ranks of your hard working lectures here in shaping, impacting, and sharing knowledge with young people like you, but the hand of destiny intervened and I received the calling to serve my country in the higher office as vice president and later as faith will have it, as president of this great nation,” he said.



John Dramani Mahama, served as president of Ghana from 24th July 2012 to 7th January 2017.

He previously served as vice President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012.



He was the member of parliament for Bole Bamboi from 1997 to 2009 and served as deputy minister for communication and minister for communication in the erstwhile NDC administration.



AM/WA