I took inspiration from Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings – LPG Veep Candidate

Margaret O’Brien Sarfo, Vice Presidential Candidate for Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

Vice Presidential Candidate for Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the upcoming December 7 presidential elections Margaret O’Brien Sarfo has lauded Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings for her boldness and leadership skills.

Margaret Sarfo, who was named by founder and flagbearer of LPG Percival Kofi Akpaloo as his running mate, has stated she took her inspiration to be in politics from the former First Lady.



She revealed that Mrs. Agyemang-Rawlings has been a pillar in women empowerment and a source where most women in politics and occupying positions have drawn inspiration from.



Speaking on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Monday, August 3, Mrs. Margaret Sarfo said she is poised to introduce civility in Ghanaian politics while empowering women aligned with inspiration drawn from the founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP).



“I took my inspiration from Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings mostly because of how she managed to mobilize and empower women in the society.



“Her confidence enthused me as a woman and also made me understand that women could go far in life and achieve greater things if empowered,” she added.

The LPG Vice Presidential Candidate, who hails from Cape Coast in the Central Region, wants women in politics to emulate her so that their expositions on national issues would be non-partisan and devoid of insults.



Mrs. Sarfo stated categorically that she has not received congratulation messages from any women empowerment group since her nomination as compared to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She said the discrimination by women groups in the country would not perturb or distract her from achieving her political aspirations.



Regardless of bias and unfair treatment meted out to her by women groups, Mrs. Sarfo has promised to rally solidly behind her flagbearer to win the December 7 polls to inspire women.



She has entreated the Ghanaian electorates to massively vote for LPG in the upcoming general elections for transformation and development.

