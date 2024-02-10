I trust Bawumia to have a lean government - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says his party’s flagbearer decision to have a lean government if elected as president is laudable.

He admitted the ‘Bold Solutions’ approach by Dr Bawumia to have fewer appointees will save the public purse.



“I agree with him [Dr Bawumia] and he will do it,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, "Ghana Montie".



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his recent measures to revive Ghana’s economy as president assured Ghanaians that his government will not have more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers.

Listen to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu interview



