I used my plane ticket money to buy drugs – Ex-drug addict

File photo: Nana Budu says although it's been difficult, he's under rehabilitation to quit smoking

A reforming drug addict has revealed that he once sold his plane ticket to South Africa in exchange for drugs.

Nana Budu is committed to quitting smoking and is currently under rehabilitation at the Chosen Rehabilitation Centre at Achimota, a suburb in the Capital of Ghana, Accra.



According to the talented artist, who is a member of the Ghana Association of Visual Artists, he was selected to represent Ghana in a competition but he sold his ticket to a Travel and Tours company under the influence of a friend.



Narrating the embarrassment he had to go through to Ebenezer Madugu in commemoration of the World No Tobacco Day, Nana Budu said, he was left with no option than to quit the intake of tobacco and other substances.



“It wasn’t easy but you know… determination ends up in success,” he said.

The theme of this year’s “World No Tobacco Day” 2021 is “Commit to Quit”, which is asking millions of tobacco users to quit tobacco in the COVID-19 pandemic and sign a pledge to commit to quit today.



Bright Osei, who has been an addict for over 15 years before being sent to the rehabilitation center said, “giving up wasn’t easy because I was so addicted.”.



Emmanuel Sarpong, another addict who quit smoking for approximately a year now pledged, “I am not going to smoke again”.